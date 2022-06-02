AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
THE STAR CASINO SYDNEY
Star has been accused of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime and fraud. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • casino and gambling

Star inquiry to hear closing submissions

Jack Gramenz June 3, 2022

Star senior management inadequately reported to the company’s board, which was not curious enough about the risk its Sydney casino violated anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws, an inquiry has heard.

“More care needed to be taken and more questions asked,” Naomi Sharp SC said on Thursday.

Ms Sharp is assisting the NSW gaming authority’s inquiry, helmed by Adam Bell SC, into whether the Star’s Sydney casino should keep its licence.

She will conclude her closing submissions on Friday morning.

Star has been accused of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference.

Submissions at Thursday’s hearing focused on a relationship between Star and a man who allegedly facilitated overseas transactions. 

Those transactions continued despite senior staff and the board being warned the lawfulness of the arrangement had not been verified.

A Hong Kong subsidiary that allowed patrons to disguise payments to the casino, and Star’s attempts to delay queries from the National Australia Bank regarding transactions in its accounts, also formed part of Ms Sharp’s submissions.

The inquiry followed media reporting in 2019 and similar inquiries into rival casino operator Crown, which Ms Sharp said should have rung alarm bells at Star. 

As Crown staff were arrested overseas and inquiries probed junket operators, the board should have been more forceful in asking whether similar problems could happen at Star.

Ms Sharp submitted a “culture of denial” had taken hold at the company.

The board eventually sought further information on the junket operators and patron accounts that have become a key focus of the inquiry.

“We submit the response was altogether too slow,” Ms Sharp said.

“It does seem that it’s really only been in the course of these public hearings that the board has developed real insight into the conduct of senior management and the extent of unsuitable associations and uncontrolled money laundering risks,” Ms Sharp said.

Ms Sharp promised to provide more specifics when continuing submissions on Friday.

“And then make a few final submissions about why we say Star are not suitable (to hold a casino licence),” Ms Sharp said.

Lawyers for Star will respond to the submissions beginning on June 14.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.