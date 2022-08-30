AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tom Liberatore.
Tom Liberatore may have played his last AFL game of the season for the Western Bulldogs. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Star Liberatore out of Bulldogs’ AFL final

Oliver Caffrey August 31, 2022

Star midfielder Tom Liberatore has been ruled out of the Western Bulldogs’ AFL elimination final against Fremantle.

In a major blow for the Bulldogs, their clearance machine will not run out on Optus Stadium on Saturday night after suffering a hamstring injury.

Liberatore hurt himself at training last week and will only be considered if the Dogs upset the Dockers in Perth and win through to a semi-final.

“He had an over-stretch last week and got through the whole session but we did some investigations and he won’t play this week, unfortunately,” Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said on Wednesday.

“If we get through, he’ll be touch and go beyond that.”

Liberatore has the fifth-most clearances in the league this season, only behind All-Australians Clayton Oliver, Touk Miller, Lachie Neale and Patrick Cripps.

The 30-year-old was one of the Bulldogs’ best when they lost to Fremantle by 17 points at Marvel Stadium a month ago.

Liberatore’s absence will increase the load on captain Marcus Bontempelli, who has been dealing with an adductor issue, but is no doubt to face Fremantle.

“Whether it upsets it (the midfield rotation) or not, I’m not sure,” Beveridge said.

“I tend to think the six of the boys who play through there sometimes, it’s one too many.

“There’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and play a forward, wing type role.”

Young star Bailey Smith has been struggling with soreness but Beveridge expects him to be available after a lighter training schedule.

It comes after the Dockers were dealt a blow on Tuesday when superstar captain Nat Fyfe was ruled out with his own hamstring issue.

It is the opposite leg to the hamstring injury that sidelined Fyfe for three games before his return for the win over GWS in round 23.

The Bulldogs stumbled into eighth spot to play Fremantle after Carlton lost their last four games of the season to fall out of the top-eight.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.