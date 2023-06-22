AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jeremy Howe
Collingwood's Jeremy Howe will make his return from a compound arm fracture suffered in round one. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Star Magpies defender Howe to return against Crows

Anna Harrington June 22, 2023

High-flying Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe will return from his horrific broken arm to face Adelaide’s potent forward line.

Howe has missed 12 games since he suffered a left forearm compound fracture in a marking-contest collision with Geelong’s Tyson Stengle in round one, which sent him flying in the air before landing heavily.

The 32-year-old was was stretchered off the field and later required multiple rounds of surgery, including having a setback when the arm became infected early in his recovery.

Coach Craig McRae confirmed the star interceptor would line up against the Crows at the MCG on Sunday and backed Howe to be fit enough for the task.

“Howie will play,” McRae told SEN radio on Thursday afternoon.

“He’s missed a lot of footy, but again rewarding our staff, our rehab team are incredible … (they) do a great job getting these guys ready, they do a power of work.

“He’s missed time, but Howie has trained for a month football-wise, and then about 10 weeks of running, he’s as fit as you could imagine.

“Fitness won’t be an issue but obviously playing, he hasn’t played for a while and that’s a different kettle of fish.”

Adelaide’s attack is spearheaded by Taylor Walker (38 goals) but Izak Rankine (24), Darcy Fogarty (21), Luke Pedlar (16), Josh Rachele (16) and Riley Thilthorpe (12) have all hit the scoreboard this season.

Collingwood (11-2) and the Crows (7-6) are both coming off the bye.

