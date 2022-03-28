AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
STAR CASINO SYDNEY
A senior manager at The Star Sydney will again front a probe into the casino. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Star manager to continue casino evidence

AAP March 29, 2022

A senior casino manager will continue giving evidence at an inquiry into whether The Star Sydney should keep its licence.

The NSW gaming regulator is examining whether the Sydney casino, and its owner Star Entertainment Group, has been infiltrated by criminal activity, and if the venue’s casino licence should be stripped following damning media reports.

The inquiry was prompted by media reports accusing Star Entertainment Group of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its gaming facilities, including its Sydney casino.

Star NSW regulatory manager David Aloi will continue giving evidence on Tuesday, with other witnesses due to be called including general counsels Oliver White and Andrew Power, and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin.

Mark Walker, senior vice president of premium services operations at Star Entertainment is also due to testify.

The inquiry has been told how China Union Pay – a Chinese financial services company – banned gambling transactions on its CUP debit cards, but that Star was able to disguise wagering as hotel accommodation charges.

About $900 million was transacted on the CUP cards until terminals inside Star Entertainment casinos were shut down in 2020.

The inquiry has also been told of a controversial private gaming room Salon 95, part of the casino’s so-called “international rebate business” – known as junkets – that involved large marketing efforts to attract VIP patrons from mainland China.

Despite internal concerns about potential high roller money laundering at The Star, the inquiry has been told that it provided a “thoroughly deficient” response.

The probe is set to conclude public hearings on April 1.

