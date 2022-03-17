AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signage at The Star Casino in Pyrmont, Sydney.
Senior staff are set to give evidence at a royal commission-style inquiry into Sydney's Star casino. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

Star probe to hear from senior managers

AAP March 18, 2022

Senior managers are set to give evidence at a royal commission-style inquiry into Star casino in Sydney.

The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority inquiry is investigating whether The Star Sydney has been infiltrated by criminal activity such as money laundering, and if it is fit to keep its casino licence, following highly critical media reports.

Due to testify on Friday are Star’s former group treasurer Sarah Scopel, and head of diversified industries and technology Tanya Arthur.

The inquiry was sparked by reports accusing The Star’s owner, casino giant Star Entertainment, of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its gaming facilities.

Those reports will be “directly relevant” at the week-long hearing, with the casino’s due diligence processes also expected to be put under the microscope, along with alleged links to “politically exposed” individuals.

Among witnesses scheduled to appear next week is Chinese billionaire property developer Phillip Dong Fang Lee, who was reportedly a high roller at the casino.

On Thursday, the inquiry heard evidence of “utterly misleading” conduct by the casino operator related to a controversial credit card, known as a ‘CUP card’, used by high-rollers at Star Entertainment’s gambling venues.

Star Entertainment says it has an unwavering focus on preventing criminal activity at its casinos, which also include The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane.

Its larger rival, Crown Resorts, has also faced misconduct inquiries, which found criminals were taking advantage of its casinos, prompting two royal commissions and the resignation of most of its board.

