Star lawyers will continue closing their case to a gaming inquiry
Star Entertainment lawyers will continue closing their case to a high-profile gaming inquiry. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
Star to continue closing case at inquiry

AAP June 15, 2022

Star Entertainment lawyers will continue closing their case to a high-profile gaming inquiry, arguing the company’s Sydney venue is fit to hold a casino licence.

The NSW gaming regulator is in the final stages of reviewing claims ASX-listed Star enabled suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its Sydney venue.

On Tuesday, counsel for the gambling company Kate Richardson SC said evidence permitted findings of significant deficiencies at the casino but submitted it had shown insight about the problems and was presently fit to hold a licence.

In her closing argument, expected to take three days, the barrister conceded the casino acted “indefensibly” in dealings with National Australia Bank over a controversial debit card scheme through which $900 million was channelled.

She said the dealings with NAB reflected very poorly on the judgment of a number of senior casino managers at the time, and in some cases their integrity.

Since the inquiry began there has been a clean-out of Star top brass including chief executive Matt Bekier, chief financial officer Harry Theodore and chief legal and risk officer Paula Martin.

Meanwhile, outgoing Star Entertainment chairman John O’Neill tendered his resignation in May before fronting the inquiry, where it was revealed Star did “covert” work in a bid to stop public hearings going ahead.

Ms Richardson submitted the casino also failed on reporting to the board about problems in its VIP room Salon 95 where notorious gang-linked junket operator Suncity had an exclusive access deal, and where an illegal cage operated.

She said if Star’s board had known about issues in Salon 95, it would have shut the room down and suspended the casino’s relationship with Suncity, describing the failure of managers as a “significant breach” of the board’s trust.

