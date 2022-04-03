AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
An inquiry is examining whether Sydney's Star casino has been infiltrated by criminal activity. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Star top brass to give casino evidence

AAP April 4, 2022

An inquiry into The Star Sydney will hear evidence from a Star Entertainment chief financial crime officer as the regular examines whether the gaming venue should keep its casino licence.

The NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority inquiry into The Star Sydney has so far sparked the resignation of Star CEO Matt Bekier, and prompted calls for a similar inquiry into the ASX-listed company’s two Queensland casinos.

The inquiry, resuming for a fourth week, is expected on Monday to continue hearing evidence from Star financial crime officer Skye Arnott, followed by general counsels Oliver White and Andrew Power

Other witnesses due to front the probe this week include Star top brass Paula Martin, Mark Walker, and chief casino officer Greg Hawkins.

The inquiry is examining whether the Sydney casino has been infiltrated by criminal activity, and if its casino licence should be withdrawn.

It has so far heard claims that Star enabled money laundering at its international operations, breached rules on the use of Chinese debit cards, and allowed Macau junket operator Suncity to operate an illegal cage inside a VIP gaming room.

The probe was sparked by reports accusing Star of enabling suspected money laundering, organised crime, fraud and foreign interference at its gaming facilities, including The Star Sydney. 

Since the inquiry began Law firm Slater and Gordon has filed a class action against Star, seeking compensation for shareholders on claims of “misleading or deceptive representations” about its compliance with regulatory obligations.

