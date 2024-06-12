AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc had to leave the field after his third over with soreness in his lower leg. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Starc rested as Australia bowl first against Namibia

Jasper Bruce June 12, 2024

Australia have rested Mitch Starc for the T20 World Cup clash against Namibia as they look to confirm a spot in the tournament’s knockout stage.

Mitch Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl first on Wednesday (AEST), confirming superstar left-arm quick Starc had been sore following the win over England at the weekend.

An otherwise unchanged Australia recalled paceman Nathan Ellis, who filled in for Test captain Pat Cummins in the first-up win over Oman.

Nathan Ellis
 Nathan Ellis gets another crack for Australia, replacing Starc. Image by AP PHOTO 

Victory in Antigua will confirm Australia progresses to the Super 8 stage of the North American tournament regardless of the result of their final group-stage match against Scotland.

As they look to keep their own Super 8 hopes on track against the odds, Namibia made three changes to the side that lost to Scotland in their last start.

Michael van Lingen partners Niko Davin at the top of the order in Jean-Pierre Kotze’s place, while right-arm pacers Jack Brassell and Ben Shikongo join the XI for their first hit-outs of the tournament.

Australia and Namibia have never previously met in an official T20I fixture, though they did clash in a warm-up match ahead of the tournament proper. An understrength Australia won by seven wickets on that occasion.

TEAMS:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Namibia: Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.

