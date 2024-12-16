Starc superb as India lose three early wickets at Gabba

Australia have struck three times early to leave India in a world of hurt at the Gabba, giving the hosts a chance to bat only once in the rain-impacted third Test.

After Australia were all out for 445 midway through the third morning, the tourists went to an early lunch on 3-22 when a fourth rain delay of the morning stopped play.

Mitchell Starc in particular has been superb, taking wickets in each of his first two overs, before a superb piece of fielding allowed Josh Hazlewood to remove Virat Kohli.

The left-armer had Yashavi Jaiswal out second ball for four, when the opener inexplicably hit Starc straight to Mitch Marsh at forward square leg.

In Starc’s next over he had Shubman Gill caught in the gully, this time brilliantly taken by a diving Marsh who moved high and to his left.

Mitch Marsh and Mitchell Starc celebrate the spectacular dismissal of Shubman Gill. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

Starc was then influential again for Australia’s next wicket, when he dived to cut off a KL Rahul hook shot near the boundary and keep it to one.

Next ball, Hazlewood drew the edge of a driving Kohli to have him caught behind for three, continuing the Indian mega star’s horror run in first innings.

Further rain is forecast for Monday afternoon, Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning Australia may need to only bat once to have time to win the game and claim a 2-1 series lead.

In order to do that, they will need to bowl India out for 245 or less in their first dig.

After Steve Smith and Travis Head’s hundreds put Australia on the front foot on Sunday, Alex Carey’s 70 ensured they would push towards a big first-innings total on Monday.

He brought up his 50 in the second over of the day when he swept Ravindra Jadeja for four, and later jumped down the deck to hit Akash Deep for six over long off.

Starc also landed some lofty blows off Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah, before becoming the latter’s sixth victim of the innings when he was caught behind.

From there Australia’s momentum stalled somewhat, before Carey eventually holed out in the deep off Akash.

Bumrah’s figures of 6-76 marked the best by an Indian at the Gabba, while the rest of India’s bowlers collected 4-352 between them.

After rain also washed out most of day one, a draw would be a significant blow to the Australia’s hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India would therefore need to win only one of the last two Tests to retain the trophy, given a drawn series would ensure they hold onto the prize as the current holders.