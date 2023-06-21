AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Swimmers take part in the Dark Mofo nude solstice swim.
Dark Mofo's nude solstice swim marks the longest night of the year and draws the event to a close. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  arts (general)

Starkers swim ends longest night in Dark Mofo finale

Ethan James June 22, 2023

More than 1000 hardy souls will bare all for Hobart’s nude Dark Mofo solstice swim – ten years since the winter festival’s first bone-chilling dip.

The 7.42am sunrise plunge into the River Derwent on Thursday marks the passing of the longest night of the year and the end of the event.

The maiden swim in 2013, which attracted some 230 people, was initially cancelled by police on the basis stripping off could break the law.

But they had a change of heart, giving the OK after it was shifted from Nutgrove Beach to Long Beach further from the view of homes.

The swim has grown considerably in popularity and has “sold out” with 2000 registered entrants this year.

A minimum of 3C and cloudy weather is forecast for Hobart.

Dark Mofo decided to relocated some performances to bigger venues this year after record-breaking early ticket sales.

It is the final festival for inaugural artistic director Leigh Carmichael who will hand the reins to Chris Twite who has worked with the Sydney Festival and Falls Festival.

Dark Mofo and the swim were called off in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

