Stars gather for ‘shining light’ Olivia Newton-John

Thousands are gathering in Melbourne to honour renowned performer and activist Olivia Newton-John almost six months after her death.

Newton-John died aged 73 on August 8, 2022 after living with breast cancer for 30 years.

A state memorial service is under way at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, drawing stars like Kate Ceberano, Dannii Minogue and Patti Newton.

A personal photo tribute from Newton-John’s family played as guests entered the 2500-seat theatre on Sunday afternoon.

The memorial is also being live-streamed for those who can’t attend in person.

The service will feature performers including Delta Goodrem, who played the singer in a 2018 miniseries.

“We all love her so much,” Goodrem told the Nine Network as she entered Hamer Hall.

“It’s wonderful to see everybody out. It makes me happy. She was really a light for all of the industry.

“I would not be the artist I am today without having learnt from Olivia and her having paved the way for other artists.”

Newton-John moved to Melbourne from the UK at a young age and showed an early passion for performance.

Her big break came when she played the role of Sandy in the 1978 film Grease opposite John Travolta.

The film, featuring hits including You’re The One That I Want and Summer Nights, became the soundtrack for a generation and remains one of the most successful musicals of all time.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” Travolta posted online following Newton-John’s death.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever. Your Danny, your John!”

Newton-John’s career spanned more than 60 years, during which she made 28 studio and six live albums.

She won four Grammys and had numerous number-one hits, selling more than 100 million records.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and began fundraising for research and promoting cancer awareness.

A treatment and research hub in Melbourne, the Olivia Newton-John Wellness and Research Centre, opened in 2012 and its services have helped thousands.

In 2019 she was appointed as a Companion of the Order of Australia and also named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

She is survived by her husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi.