AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Liberal MP Moira Deeming
Moira Deeming is threatening to legally challenge her suspension from the state Liberal party. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

State Libs urge Dutton to stay out of exiled MP ‘mess’

Tara Cosoleto and Rachael Ward
May 5, 2023

The Victorian Liberals are resisting intervention from federal counterparts who say the dispute involving an exiled Victorian MP is “a whole mess” damaging the party’s brand.

Moira Deeming was suspended from the parliamentary party for nine months in late March after attending an anti-transgender rally in Melbourne where neo-Nazis performed the “sieg heil” salute.

She has threatened to legally challenge her suspension from the state party.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he was considering stepping in to deal with the growing issue because it didn’t help the Liberal brand or broader party movement.

“The whole mess needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later,” Mr Dutton told ABC Radio on Friday.

“The Liberal Party should have been more competitive at the last state election. They weren’t and they need to be a credible alternative government.”

But Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto does not believe the federal branch will intervene at a state level. 

“I don’t believe it’s necessary,” he told Sky News on Friday afternoon.

“I’m a new leader and I’m determined with my colleagues to reform the party to make it, one, an effective opposition and, two, the next government.”

Mr Pesutto said he was yet to speak to Mr Dutton about his comments, although he had no issue with the federal leader. 

Ms Deeming used an email to demand Mr Pesutto agree to a media statement exonerating her of being a Nazi or Nazi sympathiser by 2pm on Thursday or face legal action.

Ms Deeming confirmed she would make good on her threat in a follow-up email to colleagues, saying the leadership was unwilling to work on a solution because of her setting a deadline.

Mr Pesutto denied he said Ms Deeming was a Nazi or a Nazi sympathiser.

He confirmed it was “on the table” for her to be expelled from the party over her planned legal action.

“This is a very serious step if it’s taken but there’s already a number of things that the party room is considering,” Mr Pesutto told ABC News Breakfast earlier on Friday.

“I will consult with them. I’m not going to air those publicly.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.