State memorial farewell for Vic Labor MP

Family, friends and political luminaries are preparing to farewell late Victorian Labor MP Jane Garrett at a state memorial service.

The mother of three and former Victorian emergency services minister died in early July after battling cancer. She was 49.

Two months after her death, Ms Garrett’s life and contribution to the state will be recognised during the service at Brunswick Town Hall on Friday.

About 300 people are expected to attend including Premier Daniel Andrews, who has cut short his appearance at the two-day jobs and skills summit in Canberra.

The event will also be live streamed.

Victorian parliament moved condolence motions for Ms Garrett in August, with her family in the public gallery to hear tributes from MPs across the political divide.

Ms Garrett was remembered as a champion for fairness, mentor to many in the Labor and union movements, and respected member of parliament.

She entered Victorian parliament in 2010 as the representative for Brunswick and was promoted to cabinet in 2014, before quitting as emergency services minister in 2016 over a controversial firefighters’ union pay deal.

That same year, Ms Garrett was first diagnosed with breast cancer but entered remission before it returned in 2021.

She moved to the upper house in 2018 and last year announced she would not recontest her seat at the November state election.

Ms Garrett is survived by husband James and her three children, Sasha, Max and Molly.