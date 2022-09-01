AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
JANE GARRETT PARLIAMENT
Victorian Labor MP Jane Garrett's life will be celebrated by hundreds at a state memorial service. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • memorial

State memorial farewell for Vic Labor MP

Callum Godde September 2, 2022

Family, friends and political luminaries are preparing to farewell late Victorian Labor MP Jane Garrett at a state memorial service.

The mother of three and former Victorian emergency services minister died in early July after battling cancer. She was 49.

Two months after her death, Ms Garrett’s life and contribution to the state will be recognised during the service at Brunswick Town Hall on Friday.

About 300 people are expected to attend including Premier Daniel Andrews, who has cut short his appearance at the two-day jobs and skills summit in Canberra.

The event will also be live streamed.

Victorian parliament moved condolence motions for Ms Garrett in August, with her family in the public gallery to hear tributes from MPs across the political divide.

Ms Garrett was remembered as a champion for fairness, mentor to many in the Labor and union movements, and respected member of parliament.

She entered Victorian parliament in 2010 as the representative for Brunswick and was promoted to cabinet in 2014, before quitting as emergency services minister in 2016 over a controversial firefighters’ union pay deal.

That same year, Ms Garrett was first diagnosed with breast cancer but entered remission before it returned in 2021.

She moved to the upper house in 2018 and last year announced she would not recontest her seat at the November state election.

Ms Garrett is survived by husband James and her three children, Sasha, Max and Molly.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.