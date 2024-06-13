AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Construction workers in Sydney.
A stronger set of wage numbers are expected for the third quarter. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

State of jobs market on show as next rates call looms

Poppy Johnston June 13, 2024

Australia’s job market has remained a bright spot in an otherwise bleak economy under pressure from higher interest rates and elevated inflation. 

How well the labour market is faring will be on display when the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases its May jobs data on Thursday.

Even as the economy slows in response to higher interest rates and persistent price pressures, the unemployment rate has been holding at below average levels and jobs growth has been strong.

Yet the jobs market is expected to gradually weaken and in April the unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points to 4.1 per cent.

Interest rates
 Mortgage-holders are unlikely to be affected by interest rate changes this month. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

The ABS data falls days ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next interest rate meeting,  over two days starting Monday, with economists broadly expecting the central bank to stay on hold at 4.35 per cent as it continues to monitor the economy.

Heading into the May jobs data release, ANZ economists were of the view the jobless rate may fall back to 3.9 per cent to reflect more people than usual waiting to start a new gig in April.

They had pencilled in a 15,000 increase in employment over the month, following a 38,500 lift in April and a 5900 drop in the month before.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said despite challenges facing the economy, inflation was moderating, real wages were growing and “our labour market remains one of our greatest strengths”.

“Our labour market has outperformed major advanced economies with a higher participation rate and stronger employment growth since we came to government,” he said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.