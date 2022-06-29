State of Origin decider already sold out

The State of Origin series decider has sold out more than two weeks before kick-off at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

NSW’s defeat of Queensland in Origin II last Sunday levelled the series at 1-1 and intensified interest for Origin III which will be played in front of more than 52,000 fans next month.

“Thank you to our fans for showing your support for both men’s and women’s State of Origin,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“A captivating series will be attended by more than 200,000 fans and will all come down to a decider on July 13.”

Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga is the only player who sustained an injury in Origin II that prevented him from being named to play in the NRL this round.

The Knights No.1 suffered a head knock but appears in no doubt to line up in the Origin decider.

Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster and NSW prop Payne Haas picked up shoulder and ankle injuries respectively but both have been named to play for their clubs this weekend.

Felise Kaufusi’s ability to line up in Origin III remains under a cloud, however; the Melbourne and Queensland back-rower flew to Los Angeles on Tuesday to be with his father, who has been hospitalised.

Immediately after the heavy Perth loss, Maroons coach Billy Slater said he would resist the urge to make mass changes to his 17.

His NSW counterpart Brad Fittler could alter his side, though.

Fittler named Jack Wighton NSW’s best player after Game I and the former Dally M Medallist has now recovered from the bout of COVID-19 that kept him out of Origin II.

Powerhouse centre Latrell Mitchell is also a chance to break back into the side, having shaken off a hamstring injury and coronavirus case.

Asked if Mitchell could be used as a bench option for the decider, Fittler refused to rule that out.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to anything,” he told SEN.

“One thing I will do over the next couple of days is listen.

“There’s a lot of people out there smarter than I am, so I like to listen, and I get a good chance, they’re all playing this weekend.

“We go into camp on Monday, I really make sure I sit back as much as possible and sit back and respect their opinion and take it from there.”

The Blues have four genuine options at centre, with Fittler impressed by the displays of debutant Matt Burton and youngster Stephen Crichton in game two.

“The thing I was really surprised about is (in) Origin … you’ve just got to get back and take your runs,” he said.

“Our wingers are very good at that, but Critta (Crichton) and Burto had to do a lot of that, and I was really pleased with his runs back there.”