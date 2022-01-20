AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Students return to school (file image)
No consensus was reached at national cabinet on the best way of approaching the first term of 2022. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

States to announce specific school plans

Dominic Giannini January 21, 2022

Students and teachers will have a clearer idea how schools will operate as states and territories unveil their COVID-safe plans in coming days.

The federal government has agreed to split the cost of surveillance testing for those states and territories wanting to roll out such a scheme.

But no consensus was reached at Thursday’s national cabinet meeting on the best way of approaching the first term of 2022.

NSW and Victoria have vowed to keep on track with reopening as scheduled, while Queensland and South Australia have pushed back the start of school to allow more children to get vaccinated.

Tasmanian schools will return on February 9 with rapid antigen tests and masks provided to teachers, and teachers will need to wear a mask indoors.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the government is planning for a return to on-campus learning for the start of term one, but more details would be made available when the plans are finalised. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there was no health advice stating that testing was needed in schools, but keeping them open was a top priority for health and the economy.

“States and territories will make decisions to keep schools open. We need the schools open, we need them to stay open,” he said.

“That is why we have agreed to be supportive and facilitative of that decision, where they choose to make it.”

The definition of a close contact – at least four hours of contact with a COVID-positive household member – won’t be extended to cover contact within schools grounds or buildings.

“If you are sick you should not be coming to school,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said.

But Professor Kelly acknowledged that while the illness in children was “very mild”, there was a risk a student would become infected and bring the virus home.

He said a study conducted in the second half of 2021 in NSW showed 15 children were admitted to intensive care out of 17,000 Delta cases.

Meanwhile, plans are being made for the rollout of the protein-based Novavax vaccine in February.

It is believed tens of thousands of Australians have delayed their vaccination until the vaccine was approved, and the green light is expected to drive up adult jab rates in coming months.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.