Stawell Gift wins for Tarrant and Pasquali

In only his second outing as a pro runner, teenager Ryan Tarrant has left two former champions and Anthony Mundine’s rugby-playing cousin in his wake to claim a dramatic victory in the 141st edition of the Stawell Gift.

The first-year Melbourne University science student flew home in 12.23 seconds off a 3.75m mark on Monday to win in a photo finish from Nicholas Antonino (12.24).

The 2016 Gift winner Isaac Dunmall was third, with 2017 champion Matt Rizzo fourth.

Kieren Mundine, who only entered the Gift on a whim to work on his speed before returning to Sydney to trial for a spot in the Australian rugby sevens squad, faltered at the start and finished fifth.

Tarrant’s only other serious hit-out in the pro ranks was 18 months ago when he won the 2021 Burnie Gift.

He is also an accomplished track runner, having finished second in the under-20 200m final at the national titles in Brisbane last weekend.

“I started athletics about eight years ago,” the 18-year-old said.

“I was playing rugby and the coach said, ‘Why don’t you give long jump a crack?’

“I did that for a while then swapped to sprints and I was like, ‘I’m not half bad at this’, so I swapped over.”

Rizzo made the early running in the final, but Tarrant was strongest when it mattered, winning in a photo from Antonino, who threw himself across the line and ended up sprawled on the grass.

“Once I got to about 60 (metres) I was feeling pretty confident because I got into my stride and it was like, ‘I’m there, just take it home’,” Tarrant said.

“The 120 metres is the happy medium … that just works out perfectly for me.”

After looking very impressive in his semi-final win earlier on Monday, Mundine stumbled out of the blocks in the final.

“I think I was too nervous and I tripped over,” said the first cousin of former Australian rugby league and boxing great Anthony Mundine.

“At least I made it to the finals.

“I don’t really race – only back in school like six years ago.

“But my coach wanted me to race here – he thought coming down would help keep the speed or get a little bit faster.”

The women’s Gift was won by 16-year-old Bella Pasquali in 13.55 off a mark of 7.25m, with 2015 winner Grace O’Dwyer claiming second spot.

Eight years ago, Bella’s mother Anna finished second to O’Dwyer in the same event.

“I literally said to her a few days ago, ‘Mum, I’d probably be very upset but I’d have to laugh if I did come second to Grace. It would be very upsetting but it would be funny’,” Pasquali said.

“When I won the Rye Gift earlier this year in January, I saw my time and my mark and I was like, ‘I actually might have a chance at this’.”

Pasquali’s father Wally was fifth in the 1990 men’s Stawell Gift final won by Dean Capobianco.

Tarrant and Pasquali pocketed $40,000 winners’ cheques.

Another precociously-talented teen, Claudia Hollingsworth, won the invitational women’s 1000m handicap.

Racing off a 10m mark, Hollingsworth – who will celebrate her 18th birthday on Wednesday – took down a field including Olympic 1500m finalists Jessica Hull and Linden Hall, and Australian 800m record holrder Catriona Bisset.