Utoikamanu exit latest black eye for troubled Tigers

Wests Tigers’ hopes of quickly climbing out of the NRL cellar look increasingly bleak after promising forward Stefano Utoikamanu informed the club of his intention to leave at the end of 2024.

One-time NSW State of Origin prop Utoikamanu is believed to have offers from Canterbury and Melbourne on the table after telling the Tigers he did not want to sign a fresh five-year deal.

The Tigers were forced to enter into new negotiations this year after it emerged the club’s previous hierarchy had inserted some unusual clauses in Utoikamanu’s contract.

Originally contracted with the Tigers until 2025, the 24-year-old had a trigger inserted into his 2024 deal that allowed him to explore his options if Benji Marshall’s side missed the top eight.

The Tigers inserted a counter-clause in Utoikamanu’s deal that meant if he played two Origin games the top-eight clause would be voided.

Utoikamanu has played just one Origin game and the Tigers currently sit last on the ladder, paving the way for him to quit the club.

Stefano Utoikamanu celebrates win fans after scoring his first try of 2024 against the Dragons. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS

The one-cap Samoa international is expected to make a call on where he heads in 2025 in the coming days but there is no sugarcoating that his exit is a major blow for Wests Tigers under the guidance of Marshall and chief executive Shane Richardson.

Neither Marshall or Richardson responded to requests for comment.

A Tigers official said Richardson would not address the media but instead revealed the chief executive would instead discuss the Tigers’ position on the Utoikamanu saga on the club’s official podcast.

It points to further turmoil for the joint venture as Richardson attempts to re-shape the club’s out-of-shape roster.

While Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva are expected to arrive at Concord from Penrith next year, the Panthers duo will be wondering who will still be there by the time the club kicks off pre-season training.

Richardson has talked tough of his desire to reinvigorate the Tigers but has so far done little than sell off some of their biggest names.

John Bateman was last week loaned to Super League club Warrington, the Tigers announcing his departure midway through last Friday’s 28-16 loss to the Warriors.

John Bateman in action for the Tigers against Cronulla in round 19. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Pressed on the Englishman’s sudden exit in is post-match press conference Marshall said “it’s not my job”.

Bateman’s underwhelming form is only matched by that of Isaiah Papali’i, who arrived at the Tigers as a Dally M back-rower of the year, and will cut short his deal and leave for Penrith next season.

Jake Simpkin also moved to Manly mid-season and has impressed under the tutelage of Anthony Seibold.

Richardson spent a month in England trying to offload players to Super League clubs earlier this year.

Brent Naden is believed to be top of that list along with Jayden Sullivan, who only signed a four-year deal with the Tigers 11 months ago.