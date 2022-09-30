AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PM Anthony Albanese (right) and former minister Stephen Smith.
Former Labor minister Stephen Smith is Australia's next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Stephen Smith named UK High Commissioner

Maeve Bannister September 30, 2022

Former Labor minister Stephen Smith has been announced as Australia’s next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. 

Mr Smith served as defence minister and foreign affairs minister under the Rudd and Gillard governments.

Mr Smith was elected to the House of Representatives in 1993 and retired from politics in 2013.  

He will begin his new post in early 2023, taking over from interim commissioner Lynette Wood. 

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Mr Smith’s appointment reflected the importance of the Australia-UK relationship.

“There is also a clear advantage for Australia to be represented by people who have had distinguished careers beyond the public service such as business people and former parliamentarians,” she told reporters in Adelaide on Friday.

A replacement for Australia’s Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos will be announced at the end of his term in February 2023. 

