Stokes won’t rein in Robinson as more Ashes fire looms

England captain Ben Stokes has declared he will not put a leash on fast bowler Ollie Robinson at Lord’s, letting the firebrand quick loose to go after Australia.

The fallout of Robinson’s expletive-laden first Test abuse of Usman Khawaja and subsequent taunting of Australia has dominated the past week, while also earning the ire of past players.

Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke have each chipped the 29-year-old, unhappy with comments about past Australian behaviour and criticising his bowling.

England, however, are happy for Robinson to talk.

His aggressive nature befits the team’s approach to cricket, with England almost assuming the old Australian way of big-talking and fast-scoring in this year’s Ashes.

“What’s Ashes cricket without a little bit of comments from past players?” Stokes said.

“It’s not the only time where emotions of pro sport have come out in that form.

“Ollie Robinson is the sixth best bowler in the world, he is averaging 21 with the ball. That’s all I need to say on that.”

Stokes also sees no need for Robinson’s approach to change, adamant it brings out the best in the right-armer.

Robinson took 3-55 and 2-43 in the first Test at Edgbaston, but a far greener Lord’s wicket is likely to offer more assistance to the quicks from Wednesday.

“Ollie Robinson doesn’t let stuff like that affect him,” Stokes said.

“He has been a quality performer every time he has walked on the field for England. His performances have proven that.

“I won’t be having a word with him to rein it in, because you don’t want to take something out of a player that gets the best out of them. He loves the competition.

“It is professional sport. It’s the Ashes. There was a moment where we needed a desperate breakthrough (of Khawaja), and he was the one to get that.”

Australia’s current players have so far stayed out of the back-and-forth, with captain Pat Cummins preaching from the outset of this series sledging would not be their style.

It also matches the way Australia have dealt with Bazball, desperate to stay calm in the face of England’s fearless batting and verbal hostilities.

Cummins said that may not have been possible as recently as five years ago, where players were more likely to get emotionally involved in battles or slanging matches.

“There are many factors that go into that,” Cummins said.

“Everyone in our team is just about married with kids or well into their career and a bit more comfortable in their own skin.

“Five years ago Australian cricket meant you were meant to play tough and get in the face of the opposition and throw your arms about and things like that.

“Whereas you have seen our team pretty mellow over the past few years, which I think reflects our personalities.

“No doubt there are moments where everyone wants to get into a fight or a scrap or tit-for-tat. But at the moment everyone is pretty relaxed and comfortable just being us.”