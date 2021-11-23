 Stolen Gen lawsuit open amid $378m redress - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Eileen Cummings (file image)
Eileen Cummings was taken from her mother for being "half-caste". Image by Neda Vanovac/AAP PHOTOS
  • indigenous people

Stolen Gen lawsuit open amid $378m redress

Luke Costin November 24, 2021

A class action representing Stolen Generations families is yet to be extinguished, despite the federal government’s $378.6 million redress scheme for survivors.

The scheme, which the government hopes passes parliament in the next fortnight, is open to Indigenous Australians living in the Northern Territory and ACT who were forcibly removed as children from their families due to their indigeneity.

It follows similar redress schemes in most states.

But its eligibility is far narrower than the NT Stolen Generations class action.

The law firm behind the class action says it is negotiating with the Commonwealth to resolve its lawsuit.

“We are optimistic that we can achieve a good result for our clients and continue to advocate for the recognition of all group members and to achieve the compensation they deserve,” a Shine Lawyers spokeswoman said.

“The shortcoming of the redress scheme is that it is only available to survivors, not those that passed away before it was announced (or their families, by extension).

“For this reason, our class action remains underway to help achieve compensation for everyone affected, including surviving relatives of the deceased.”

The NSW Supreme Court, which is hearing the case, last week agreed to adjourn the case until May 2022 to allow negotiations to continue.

If talks failed, the plaintiff would “put their foot back on the accelerator, probably hard”, the court was told.

The government scheme promises to provide eligible applicants $75,000 to recognise the harm caused by forced removal, a healing assistance payment of $7000 and the option to receive a face-to-face apology.

“This scheme recognises the harm and seeks to help address trauma in the generation forcibly removed,” a spokeswoman for Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said.

“Accordingly, the Scheme is for living Stolen Generations survivors who were removed in the territories administered by the Commonwealth.”

Besides the scheme, the government says it is spending $51.7 million this financial year for programs that provide practical support for the Stolen Generations and their families in healing.

The government-led scheme is open to survivors or relatives of those who were alive when the scheme was announced on August 5.

Meanwhile, the class action is open to survivors of forced removals in the NT between 1910 and June 1978 and their relatives, with parents and siblings of those removed also able to make a kinship claim.

Lead litigant Eileen Cummings was taken from her mother for being “half-caste” and now chairs the NT Stolen Generations Aboriginal Corporation.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.