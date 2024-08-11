AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Meares
Australian chef de Mission Anna Meares has confirmed five women water polo players have COVID. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • Summer Olympics

Stop the bickering over Brisbane’s Olympics: Meares

Steve Larkin August 11, 2024

Chef de mission Anna Meares says Australia and Brisbane must stop bickering over the 2032 Olympics, while breaking down in tears of pride at the nation’s feats in Paris.

Meares says government funding will be crucial if Australia is to ride the momentum of a record-breaking haul of 18 gold medals so far at the Paris Games in future Olympics.

Los Angeles hosts the next Games in 2028 while Brisbane’s preparations for its ’32 Olympics have been pockmarked by political stoushes over funds and venues.

“It would be really nice if we all came together to work towards a great Games (in Brisbane),” Meares told reporters on Saturday.

“And everyone has ideas and opinions, don’t they, so that is what creates the difference in the lead-up.

“I believe in our Brisbane organising committee and I know they will work hard in the next eight years to put on a great Games.

“And I hope that Australia and Brisbane will come together and work towards that same goal.”

Meares pointed to pre-Paris critics of staging the opening ceremony along the Seine river.

“All the criticisms that happened leading in to Paris, the comments around the risk they took around the opening ceremony being on the Seine – you have got to take risks,” she said.

“You have got to challenge yourselves, just as the athletes have.

“And I really look forward to how we can showcase Australia, how we can showcase our spirit, our character, our history, our culture.

“They’re the things that I want to be able to focus on leading in to Brisbane as well as our athletes and our sports.

“It’s largely over to the Brisbane organising committee … but we don’t need to compare ourselves to anyone else.

“This was a French Games, a Paris Games, and they did it superbly.

“We will do it the Aussie way.”

Meares, at her final media conference in Paris ahead of Sunday’s final day of competition and closing ceremony, repeatedly broke down when discussing Australia’s feats in the French capital.

“I have tried to think of the words to describe how I feel about this team,” she said.

“I am so proud. Proud for them, proud of them and proud to be here with them.”

The four-time Olympic cyclist who is chef de mission of Australia’s team for the first time in Paris, then broke down in tears.

“S**t … excuse me,” Meares said, before continuing.

“The way that they have supported each other in success and in defeat, the way that they have shown courage and been the great role models that they are, they have truly inspired the next generation.

“I am sure that there are young people who have looked at these Games, felt the power of everything they have witnessed and are inspired to achieve their own Olympic dream.”

