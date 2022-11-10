Storm, Ajla blast Aussies to BJK Cup semis

Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic have swept Australia’s women into the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

The pair, who had both won their singles matches in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia, again produced the goods to seal victory over Belgium in Thursday’s winner-takes-all group decider.

Sanders, a lowly No.237 in the world, appeared once again to be inspired by the singles responsibility for her country as she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2 6-2 to put Australia one-up.

Then Australia’s top player Tomljanovic defeated Belgium’s ailing No.1 Elise Mertens, who had to retire with an arm injury when 3-0 down in the deciding set.

Tomljanovic had lost the opening stanza 6-4 but levelled matters by the same score, fighting back from 4-1 down in the second to reel off eight games in a row as Mertens began to struggle with double-fault trouble and discomfort from what looked an injured shoulder.

It ensured Alicia Molik’s team have made the last-four for the second year running as they seek to win the event, formerly known as the Fed Cup and considered the World Cup of women’s tennis, for the first time since 1974.

Sanders hasn’t won a singles in a WTA tour main draw all year while making the top-10 in the doubles, but she always seems inspired when given key responsibility in the green and gold.

Against world No.54 Van Uytvanck, she made a nonsense of the rankings, dominating with excellent serving and her powerful forehand to draw first blood for the Australians after less than an hour and a quarter.

“Being able to back up Tuesday’s win, I’m just so happy to get this win for the team, because this is a must-win tie for us,” said Sanders, who had also beaten Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova in Australia’s opening win.

“I’m an aggressive player, so I feel if I go out and play on my terms it makes it a lot easier for me.”

That aggression was clear from the outset as Sanders went on attack to break for a 4-2 lead in the opening set which then went on to win in just 23 minutes.

Key to her win was a marathon first game of the second set in which Rockhampton’s Sanders saved five break points before holding.

After that, she never looked back, crashing 18 winners as Van Uytvanck became increasingly dispirited and eventually mis-hit an overhead on the third match point to give Sanders her fourth BJK Cup singles win in just five matches.