AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Storm Sanders wins in BJK Cup
Storm Sanders en route to helping Australia to victory over Belgium in their BJK Cup tie. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Storm, Ajla blast Aussies to BJK Cup semis

Ian Chadband November 11, 2022

Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic have swept Australia’s women into the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow.

The pair, who had both won their singles matches in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Slovakia, again produced the goods to seal victory over Belgium in Thursday’s winner-takes-all group decider.

Sanders, a lowly No.237 in the world, appeared once again to be inspired by the singles responsibility for her country as she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2 6-2 to put Australia one-up.

Then Australia’s top player Tomljanovic defeated Belgium’s ailing No.1 Elise Mertens, who had to retire with an arm injury when 3-0 down in the deciding set.

Tomljanovic had lost the opening stanza 6-4 but levelled matters by the same score, fighting back from 4-1 down in the second to reel off eight games in a row as Mertens began to struggle with double-fault trouble and discomfort from what looked an injured shoulder.

It ensured Alicia Molik’s team have made the last-four for the second year running as they seek to win the event, formerly known as the Fed Cup and considered the World Cup of women’s tennis, for the first time since 1974. 

Sanders hasn’t won a singles in a WTA tour main draw all year while making the top-10 in the doubles, but she always seems inspired when given key responsibility in the green and gold. 

Against world No.54 Van Uytvanck, she made a nonsense of the rankings, dominating with excellent serving and her powerful forehand to draw first blood for the Australians after less than an hour and a quarter.

“Being able to back up Tuesday’s win, I’m just so happy to get this win for the team, because this is a must-win tie for us,” said Sanders, who had also beaten Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova in Australia’s opening win.

“I’m an aggressive player, so I feel if I go out and play on my terms it makes it a lot easier for me.”

That aggression was clear from the outset as Sanders went on attack to break for a 4-2 lead in the opening set which then went on to win in just 23 minutes.

Key to her win was a marathon first game of the second set in which Rockhampton’s Sanders saved five break points before holding.

After that, she never looked back, crashing 18 winners as Van Uytvanck became increasingly dispirited and eventually mis-hit an overhead on the third match point to give Sanders her fourth BJK Cup singles win in just five matches.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.