Jahrome Hughes
Melbourne have locked in Jahrome Hughes on a mega deal, keeping him at the Storm until 2026. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Storm lock in Hughes, Grant and Coates

Scott Bailey April 1, 2022

Melbourne have ensured they will keep at least three-quarters of their all-star spine for years ahead with Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant joining Ryan Papenhuyzen on long-term deals

Labelled by the Storm as one of the most significant announcements in the club’s history, Hughes will stay with Melbourne until 2026 while Grant is locked in until 2025.

It comes with fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen’s future already assured until the end of 2025, making five-eighth Cameron Munster the only member of the star quartet not secured.

The announcement came at Friday’s 2012 premiership-winning team’s 10-year celebrations, with confirmation winger Xavier Coates’ deal was also extended until 2026.

“We now have a quality spine, our skipper (Christian Welch), an exciting winger and some great young talent all locked away for a few years,” chairman Matt Tripp said.

“We know the three are quality players and, more importantly, quality people. 

“We are proud of the strong culture we have built across the entire club and will always work hard to keep good people.”

Munster is expected to attract interest from the likes of the Dolphins, with his deal only in place until the end of 2023.

The Storm have already lost Kiwi representative pair Kenny and Jesse Bromwich to the NRL’s newest franchise for next year.

