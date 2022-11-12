AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Storm Sanders
Storm Sanders roars after winning a point against Heather Watson in the BJK Cup semi-final. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Storm roars Aussies into BJK Cup semi lead

Ian Chadband November 13, 2022

Storm Sanders has battled through an injury problem to continue her dazzling Billie Jean King Cup campaign and give Australia a 1-0 lead in their semi-final against hosts Great Britain.

Queenslander Sanders needed an off-court medical time-out after blasting through the first set against experienced Brit Heather Watson but despite suffering some discomfort on her return to court eked out a crucial 6-4 7-6 (7-3) victory.

The 28-year-old had been defying her lowly world ranking of 237 all week while sweeping past two higher-placed opponents, and she was at it again on Saturday as she proved too good for the world No.133.

Playing in their third consecutive semi-final in what’s considered the World Cup of women’s tennis, Sanders’ win gave Australia the ideal start at the Emirates Arena as they sought to win the trophy for the first time since Evonne Goolagong led the 1974 champions.

Sanders, who’d won three rubbers in the victories over Slovakia and Belgium earlier in the week – two in singles and one doubles – began brilliantly, her constant aggression earning early break point opportunities before she cracked Watson’s delivery for a 2-1 lead.

Her own serve was only threatened on one break point but she held firm to take the stanza in 48 minutes.

There was some surprise when it was announced Sanders was leaving court for a medical time-out at the end of the set as she had not shown any sign of a problem.

“I just had a little bit of discomfort in my leg kind of towards the end of the first set, and it was feeling a little bit worse, so I thought I just needed to get it looked at,” explained Sanders.

“Physio came and delivered treatment, and it kind of felt okay. The first few games in he second set, it was a little uncomfortable before it just settled in.

“I was, like, ‘okay, you’ve got two choices. Either you keep worrying about it and not play, or you just suck it up and get on with it’. That’s what I did.

“It kind of warmed up and, obviously, the adrenaline of playing … I felt like I needed to try and win this match for Australia.”

Sanders, though, wouldn’t reveal the exact nature of the leg injury. “Not going to say anything, just in case,” she smiled, knowing she was due back on court later with Sam Stosur for what could be a crucial doubles. 

“I’m feeling pretty good, okay for now. If we have doubles, I’m ready to go.”

On her return to court after the treatment, Sanders was clearly moving more tentatively, occasionally holding her right hip, and was immediately broken for the first time.

But she soon found her stride, fighting back from 2-0 down to 2-2 and putting the erratic Watson on the back foot for most of the rest of the set, even spurning four break point opportunities at 4-4.

But she was dominant in the tie-break, coming up with a series of crushing winners off both wings as the Aussies drew first blood in two hours six minutes.

