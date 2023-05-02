AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Marvel Stadium.
Marvel Stadium will host Melbourne's NRL home games against Penrith and Parramatta. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Storm shift Panthers, Parramatta NRL games to Marvel

Melissa Woods May 2, 2023

Melbourne will host 2022 NRL grand finalists Penrith and Parramatta at Marvel Stadium after being forced out of their usual home ground due to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. 

The Storm’s round-18 clash with champions Penrith on June 30 will be played under the closed roof at the 55,000-seat stadium along with the round-22 meeting with Parramatta on July 28.

With AAMI Park out of action during both months due to the soccer tournament, the Storm considered shifting their scheduled home games interstate.

But club boss Justin Rodski said Melbourne were reluctant to do so after spending so much time out of Victoria during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When it was clear that AAMI Park would not be available and we would have to take our home games elsewhere, a key factor for us was looking after our members and fans,” Rodski said in a statement on Tuesday.

“They gave us such great support over the disrupted 2020 and 2021 seasons when we had to relocate interstate, and then backed up by helping us to set new records in membership last year.”

The Storm played out of the Docklands Stadium for a season in 2001 and have since returned for a number of other games, while the venue has also hosted two State of Origin matches. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.