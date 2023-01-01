AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Revellers watch sunrise at Bondi Beach on New Year's Day.
The run of clear weather enjoyed by much of Australia over the festive period is coming to an end. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Storms and flood break clear weather spell

Finbar O'Mallon January 2, 2023

Australia’s run of clear weather over the festive period appears to have ended as flooding and wild storms approach.

The far western NSW town of Menindee is expected to see a record flood peak on Monday of 10.7 metres, beating the 1976 record of 10.46 metres.

Tasmania and Victoria are bracing for thunderstorms and large hail on Monday, heralding a cool change and ending the streak of warm weather across the southeast.

Emergency services in the Apple Isle were telling people to prepare for 5cm-diameter hail, wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy localised rain.

Melburnians will see a maximum of 31C before conditions cool, while Hobart will see a top of 28C.

Ex-tropical cyclone Ellie is lingering as a monsoon over the Northern Territory, which was expected to begin bring severe thunderstorms to parts of the Kimberley region in Western Australia from Sunday night.

A low-intensity heatwave will begin across Queensland’s south on Monday and was forecast to remain until Wednesday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.