Storms, heatwave and flooding across Aust

Flood levels are holding steady at a NSW outback town while a heatwave and hailstones are forecast in other parts of the country.

A flood peak of up to 10.7 metres had been tipped to hit the far-western NSW town of Menindee on Monday, above the 1976 record of 10.46 metres.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has since revised its forecast, declaring further rises to 10.7m are possible from and around Thursday.

Locals from 31 properties around Menindee were advised to evacuate before New Year’s Eve, with residents from seven or eight heeding the warning.

Elevated river levels are expected to remain around the 10-metre mark for at least another fortnight as water continues to flow through the Darling River, the bureau said.

The bureau has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning with heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds expected in the NSW west and southeast late on Monday.

In South Australia, the Murray River hit forecast peaks amid multiple flood emergency warnings at riverside towns along the waterway.

In Western Australia, ex-tropical cyclone Ellie lingers over the Kimberley region bringing heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

A severe heatwave has also been issued for the Pilbara, Gascoyne and Central West districts of the state.

Major flooding was expected to develop at Fitzroy Crossing, about 400km east of Broome, from Monday afternoon after 353 millimetres of rain fell upstream at Dimond Gorge in the 24 hours to 10am.

Rainfall totals of 100mm to 200mm are tipped to drench the area during Monday into Tuesday, with some communities already isolated as roads are rendered impassable.

The Northern Territory’s northern regions of Daly and Tiwi, as well as parts of the Arnhem and Gregory districts, are also in the firing line as residents prepare for damaging winds and surf.

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for central Victoria and eastern parts of Tasmania, for large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.