AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ryan Papenhuyzen.
Ryan Papenhuyzen has suffered a devastating broken ankle in the Storm's 26-0 loss to Brisbane. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Storm’s Papenhuyzen breaks ankle in Broncos defeat

Joel Gould and Murray Wenzel
September 8, 2023

Melbourne star Ryan Papenhuyzen’s badly-broken ankle has piled on the misery after the Storm were dominated in a 26-0 NRL qualifying final loss to Brisbane.

The sight of a distraught Papenhuyzen being taken off the field on a medicab in the 73rd minute on Friday night was heartbreaking for the 25-year-old and his Storm teammates.

He was immediately sent to hospital and faces another long recovery period.

The 2020 Clive Churchill Medal and premiership-winning fullback shattered his kneecap into 10 pieces in July of last year, returning against Gold Coast in round 26 this season after a 405-day absence from the NRL.

“He’s in a whole heap of pain and it’s a suspected broken ankle,” coach Craig Bellamy said.

“I can’t imagine how he’s feeling at the moment.

“The amount of work he put in to get back to playing again, then get back into the NRL too.

“It wasn’t a great night anyway, and it made it a lot worse.”

Papenhuyzen was just starting to get back into his groove when disaster struck at Suncorp Stadium.

He was making a tackle when he reached for his lower right leg in agony.

Play stopped for minutes as he was carefully placed on the medicab and taken off.

Melbourne No.6 Cameron Munster was devastated for his teammate and good friend.

“I feel sorry for him. I probably saw the ankle out of the socket,” Munster told the Nine Network.

“It is sad news for him and the club … it is a bad injury run for him but hopefully he’ll come back and we will see the Pappy that we know. 

“We are fully behind him and I will make sure he is right tonight.”

The Storm were completely outgunned by Brisbane, the Broncos’ first win against them at the ground since 2009.

“Our first half was really poor; we’d done well to be 8-0 at halftime, it could have been 20-0 at halftime,” Bellamy said.

“I’m not sure how we can come into this game and play like that.

“We just looked like 17 players thrown together on the night and ‘good luck’.

“Our attack’s been humming along okay, but tonight it looked like they just met each other in the dressing room before the game.”

Melbourne will now face the winner of the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla in a knockout semi-final next weekend.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.