A file photo showing wet weather in regional NSW
More severe weather forecast for parts of NSW comes with the risk of flash and riverine flooding. Image by JASON O’BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Storms, possible hail for inland NSW

Phoebe Loomes October 6, 2022

Parts of outback NSW are set for more severe weather as a surface trough continues to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms across inland NSW, causing more than a dozen outback rivers to flood.

As a cloud band pulls moisture over central NSW, a severe weather warning for heavy rain and clusters of thunderstorms is in place across inland NSW.

Much of the state will see showers and isolated thunderstorms developing on Thursday afternoon, with some areas over the southwest set for severe storms, heavy rainfall, possible hail and damaging winds, Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meterology said.

The storm cells fuel a risk of flash flooding and renewed riverine flooding.

A warning area for severe weather extends from Tibooburra in the northeast to Wilcannia in the central west, through to Parkes and Dubbo in central NSW and north to the Queensland border.

It comes as many NSW towns are dealing with renewed flooding, including in the small cotton and wool town of Warren, where rain has been consistent since December.

“It hasn’t been hammering with rain, but we have had such a lot of rain consistently, basically since Christmas, that it just doesn’t have a chance to dry out,” owner of the Macquarie Caravan Park Carolyn Monkley told AAP.

“Rainfall here is totally different to rainfall on the coast. A couple of inches out here makes it very very, very soggy.”

Other towns of particular concern include Condobolin, Nyngan, Cobar, Bourke, Wanaaring and Brewarrina.

Flood warnings are current across inland catchments including the Namoi, Macquarie, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara, Warrego, Paroo, Barwon, Darling, Macintyre and Snowy rivers.

A flood watch has also been issued for coastal catchments including the Hunter, Hawkesbury and Colo rivers, and Wollombi Brook, with rises expected from Thursday to Friday.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced disaster assistance would be extended to 27 local government areas in inland NSW.

Eleven of the inland communities hit by recent floods have dealt with inundation in August, Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said.

NSW Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke, who has worked on assisting the flood-ravaged Lismore community, said the funding would allow inland communities access to support.

“We know that with these types of floods it can take some time to understand and calculate the impacts of an event like this,” Ms Cooke said.

“We are continuing to assess the impacts of this event to ensure that appropriate support is available.”

The funding can assist people whose homes or properties have been damaged in floods, help councils with restoring essential assets, or be used by primary producers or small business owners. 

