AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
People in Sydney's CBD
Westpac economists are expecting a "catch up" of 40,000 new jobs in the Australian economy in May. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • employment

Strength of jobs market tested as headwinds mount

Poppy Johnston June 15, 2023

An aggressive string of interest rate rises may be starting to take some heat out of the extremely competitive jobs market. 

The labour market has proved pretty resilient in the face of rising interest rates and global economic headwinds, but the April jobs report suggests the market could be starting to shift. 

Roughly 4300 jobs disappeared from the economy over the month, with the jobless rate ticking up to 3.7 per cent from 3.5 per cent.

Another weak labour force reading for May, due on Thursday, would confirm the slowdown and suggest the April result was not just an isolated case. 

Westpac economists put the surprise fall in employment down to a seasonal anomaly around the survey timing and Easter.

The April survey usually only captures a portion of the Easter holidays but this year was a rare occasion when it covered the entire period, which is usually associated with a weak month and a big bounce-back in May.

As such, the bank’s economists are expecting a “catch up” of 40,000 new jobs in the economy in May. 

The Westpac team expect the unemployment rate to hold firm at 3.7 per cent, noting that labour demand remains robust for now but the forward view is less certain.  

The jobs market may have passed its tightest point but an unemployment rate starting with a “three” is still indicative of a very tight jobs market.

While the Reserve Bank is trying to return too-high inflation to target and keeping as many people employed as possible, it is hoping to see the jobs market loosen up.

That’s because its interest rate rises are supposed to take some heat out of the economy and take pressure off prices.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.