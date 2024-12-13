AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melbourne International Airport
Industrial action by Qantas workers has been timed to clash with the busiest time of the year. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • air transport

Striking Qantas engineers look to crash Christmas party

Neve Brissenden December 13, 2024

Qantas engineers are gearing up for another round of strikes during the peak Christmas travel period after walking off the job on one of the busiest days of the year.

Long-running wage negotiations between a consortium of unions and Australia’s largest airline have stalled, culminating in a more than 24-hour stoppage beginning on Friday morning.

Another strike has been scheduled for next Friday and the unions’ Qantas Engineers’ Alliance has signalled more industrial action could follow if there is no deal on pay and conditions.

The alliance, made up of members from three unions, said almost 500 engineers across major Australian airports walked off the job, although Qantas said only 160 engineers were actually rostered on during the strike period.

New seats being constructed at the Qantas Maintenance Hanger
 Some 500 Qantas engineers walked off the job around the country. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

But despite falling on what was expected to be the busiest day of the year for domestic travel at Sydney Airport, there were few signs of cancellations or significant delays for Qantas flights or at other major locations on Friday.

The airline said the strike had little effect on its pre-Christmas operations and, five hours after the strike began, 97 per cent of its flights had departed on time.

“We have put a number of contingencies in place and extra resourcing on the ground to ensure our customers get away as planned,”  a Qantas spokesperson said.

“As always at this time of year our aircraft are full and airports are busy, so we urge customers to give themselves more time to get through security and get to their aircraft.”

The airline had refused to buckle to the union’s wage demand of five per cent extra per year with a 15 per cent first-year increase.

Qantas said the unions had been looking for over 40 per cent in pay increases over three years, which was not sustainable.

Melbourne International Airpor
 Passengers were being urged to allow more time to get through security and to their plane. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS 

In return, the airline was offering wage rises and other improvements that would result in take-home pay increasing by an average of 15 per cent over the same period.

Major airports have been preparing for bumper travel periods during the potentially disrupting industrial action.

Almost six million passengers are set to travel through Sydney terminals between Friday and January 27, while Melbourne is preparing for its busiest summer of international travel on record.

The strike comes after a six-week pause in industrial action during which the parties resolved to continue negotiations over a new enterprise agreement.

The union consortium, made up of the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union, Australian Workers’ Union and Electrical Trades Union, said Qantas forced the walkout by refusing to negotiate.

Qantas engineers and supporters participate in rally
 The latest strike by engineers comes after a six-week pause in industrial action. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

“Workers were asked by Qantas in good faith to not take industrial action as a commitment to resolve bargaining,” Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union secretary Steve Murphy said.

“For six weeks, Qantas has shown they cannot live up to their own values – they lied … workers are feeling disrespected by the behaviour of Qantas and we all know how that feels.”

Unions have been negotiating for a deal with the airline since April but were unable to reach agreement before the existing arrangements expired in June.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.