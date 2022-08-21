AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Wheelchair
About six per cent of the national Disability Employment Services program will be discontinued. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Struggling disabled job providers culled

AAP August 21, 2022

More than 15,000 Australians living with disability will be directed to better performing job providers following a major review.

About six per cent of the Disability Employment Services program will be discontinued, affecting 52 of 104 providers nationwide due to underachievement.

Eight will be closed altogether.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says 15,550 disabled Australians will be transitioned to more suitable close-to-home services, giving them the best opportunity to obtain sustainable and meaningful work.

The consolidation comes ahead of Monday’s Disability Employment Roundtable in Canberra and the government’s September Jobs and Skills Summit.

Ms Rishworth says assessing the performance of DES providers means only the most effective will continue to receive commonwealth funding.

“Poorly performing DES providers were given every opportunity to put measures in place to improve and were aware of the formal review process,” she said on Sunday.

“It is vital that funding is directed to organisations who have proven they are delivering the best support to participants.”

The review was initiated following evidence to the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

The inquiry was told some providers were not achieving outcomes, with some job placements ending abruptly or only lasting the duration of government subsidies.

Chair of Catholic Social Services Australia Francis Sullivan says the shakeup of the sector was long overdue.

“Evidence at the royal commission showed that for some time poorly performing DES providers seemed to be more interested in collecting government payments rather than finding good long-term jobs for their clients,” he said.

“While there are many good providers hopefully with these reforms, we see a sector that now fully has the interests of people living with a disability at the very centre of their operations.”

To support participants through transitions to new providers, their mutual obligations will be suspended for the next two months starting on Monday.

Almost 2.1 million people living with disability are of working age in Australia.

However 93 per cent of unemployed people aged 15-64 with disability experience difficulties in finding work.

The unemployment rate for people living with disability is more than double that of working age Australians.

Disability employment and reducing barriers to employment is set to be a key stream in the government’s September summit, which will bring together more than 100 people from various industries.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.