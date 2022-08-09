AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ricky Stuart
Ricky Stuart has been hit with a one-game ban for calling an opposition player a "weak-gutted dog". Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Stuart cops NRL ban for ‘weak dog’ slur

Alex Mitchell August 9, 2022

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has copped a one-game ban and fined $25,000 for calling Penrith’s Jaeman Salmon a “weak-gutted dog”.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo delivered the sanction on Tuesday afternoon, confirming Stuart won’t be allowed to lead his Raiders into their crunch clash against St George Illawarra on Sunday.

Stuart’s ban, the first time an NRL coach has been suspended for comments at a press conference, means he won’t be allowed to train the Raiders until next Wednesday.

He also won’t be allowed to provide any direction to any Raider player or official during the week-long suspension.

Abdo said leaders within rugby league needed to set the standard, and added Stuart, not the club, must pay the fine.

“The comments are completely unacceptable from any individual let alone an official of such experience and standing,” he said.

“This is a highly unusual case and we have taken the significant step of proposing a suspension from his duties for one week.

“This will be a full suspension precluding Ricky from having any involvement with any club activity either in person or remotely.”

Stuart’s comments made at his Saturday post-match press conference followed Salmon lashing out with his boot when tackled and connecting with Tom Starling’s groin.

Tension between the pair dates back more than a decade to when Salmon played with Stuart’s son as a pre-teen in 2010, reportedly reducing the younger Stuart to tears in an incident that led to a confrontation between the pair’s fathers.

The monetary penalty takes Stuart’s total career of fines to $160,000.

Earlier on Tuesday, Raiders CEO Don Furner said Stuart was “embarrassed” he had delivered the spray.

Stuart ran the Raiders’ training session on Tuesday as he awaited his punishment.

“It’s a very public job and it’s a hard job,” Furner told reporters.

“He’s obviously very disappointed and he’s embarrassed and he’s just going to have to put it behind him and move on and we’ll all support him.”

