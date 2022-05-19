AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Zac Stubblety-Cook.
Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook is the new 200m breaststroke world record holder. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • swimming

Stubblety-Cook sets swim world record

Steve Larkin May 19, 2022

Zac Stubblety-Cook is struggling to grasp the enormity of being Australian swimming’s latest world record holder.

Stubblety-Cook had a simple goal in Thursday night’s final of the 200 metre breaststroke at the Australian championships in Adelaide: swim fast.

But faster than anyone in the event’s history?

“It’s a lot to wrap your head around,” Stubblety-Cook said.

“It’s a bit surreal to be perfectly honest.

“I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best.

“But that is just something else.”

Stubblety-Cook clocked two minutes 05.95 seconds, bettering the previous benchmark of 2:06.12 set by Russian Anton Chupkov in 2019.

The quietly-spoken 23-year-old is arguably Australia’s lowest-profile Olympic swimming champion.

Stubblety-Cook’s 200m breaststroke triumph at last year’s Tokyo Olympics was overshadowed by the multiple gold-medal winning feats of the likes of Emma McKeon and Kaylee McKeown.

The Brisbane-born athlete who cites being curious, driven and stubborn as his top-three character traits had pondered breaking the world record in his pet event.

But it wasn’t a burning motivation.

“I had thought about it … but I never have been like ‘yes, that’s it, I want to break the world record’,” Stubblety-Cook said.

“It happened obviously … but I didn’t think we were going that fast.”

Stubblety-Cook’s benchmark came on a night when Kyle Chalmers signalled a backflip which will deny pop star Cody Simpson an international swimming debut at the looming world titles.

Chalmers had announced he won’t swim at next month’s worlds in Budapest.

But after winning the 50 metre butterfly and finishing second in the 100m ‘fly in Adelaide, Chalmers is set to reverse that decision.

His likely change of mind will prevent Simpson making his Australian debut at the world titles.

The top two in each final at the nationals earn selection for the worlds, with the top three securing a Commonwealth Games berth.

Chalmers finished second behind Matt Temple in Wednesday night’s 100m butterfly final, with Simpson third.

With no Chalmers, selectors were expected to pick Simpson for the 100m ‘fly at the worlds. But with Chalmers, Simpson will be squeezed out.

“You can’t make me out to be the villain,” Chalmers said after his 50m ‘fly victory on Thursday night.

“For me, it’s unfortunate it probably takes Cody’s spot away.”

Simpson remains assured of selection for the Commonwealth Games in July-August.

Other Thursday night winners included McKeown (women’s 4x100m medley), Brianna Throssell (women’s 100m butterfly), Chelsea Hodges (women’s 50m breaststroke) and Zac Incerti (men’s 200m freestyle).

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.