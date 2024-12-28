AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant has earned the ire of Indian great Sunil Gavaskar after his dismissal on Saturday. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

‘Stupid. Stupid. Stupid.’ – Pant blasted for dismissal

Oliver Caffrey December 28, 2024

India legend Sunil Gavaskar has blasted aggressive wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for a “stupid” dismissal as the tourists battle to avoid the follow-on in the Boxing Day Test.

India still need another 30 runs to guarantee Australia start their second innings after going to lunch on day three at 7-244. 

After resuming on Saturday at 5-164, free-wheeling Pant (28) and star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (17) were dismissed during the first session.

Allrounders Nitish Kumar Reddy (40no) and Washington Sundar (5no) are the last recognised batters, with star quick Jasprit Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj at the end of the long Indian tail.

Pant, the hero of India’s famous series win in Australia four years ago, departed in reckless fashion when he mis-hit a Scott Boland (3-37) delivery to Nathan Lyon at third man.

The previous delivery, Pant had been hit in the midriff by Boland while attempting almost the same shot.

Pant also fell over in the process of attempting to play the leg-side shot that was his downfall, prompting Gavaskar to call it a “shocking” way to depart.

“Stupid, stupid, stupid,” an exasperated Gavaskar said on ABC Radio.

“You missed the previous shot, and look where you’ve been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. 

“You cannot say that that’s your natural game. That is letting your team down badly. 

“You have to understand the situation as well. 

“He should not be going in that (India’s) dressing room, he should be going in the other dressing room.”

Australia remain in the box seat to grab a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar series.

India will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy if they pull off an extraordinary comeback victory in Melbourne.

Australia need to prevent the tourists from winning one of the last two Tests in this series, while claiming at least one themselves to regain the trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

Cruising at 2-153 just 30 minutes before stumps on day two, India lost 3-7 following a calamitous mix-up between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Star veteran Steve Smith top-scored with 140 in Australia’s 474, but his innings was overshadowed by the debut brilliance of teenager Sam Konstas.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.