AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Su Oh
Su Oh has taken a commanding lead at the inaugural Australian WPGA Championship in Brisbane. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Su Oh in box seat as Aust WPGA debuts

Murray Wenzel January 13, 2022

Su Oh gave the men a lesson on the greens as she built a commanding lead in the maiden Australian WPGA Championship in Brisbane.

The new, 24-woman event is being contested alongside the Australian PGA Championship, with men and women playing in the same groups and for equal first-place $180,000 prizemoney at Royal Queensland GC.

Oh had a five-under round of 66 to put a gap on the field on Thursday, leaving men’s drawcard and long-time friend Min Woo Lee taking notes after their first round.

Recent Sandbelt Invitational winner Grace Kim had a steady day but missed several makable birdie putts to finish next best at two-under while Julienne Su, Sarah Wilson and Karis Davidson were a shot further back.

LPGA member Oh began her round as the red-hot favourite after Wednesday’s late scratching of COVID-19 positive Steph Kyriacou and Sarah Kemp, whom she sympathised with ahead of joining them on the US tour later this year.

Despite the humidity, the Victorian has fond memories of Queensland, winning the 2015 Australian Ladies Masters in just her second professional event as an 18-year-old.

“I don’t like grain (in the greens), I don’t like the heat, so I’m glad I shot a good score and a second win in Queensland would be nice,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’d be such an honour (to claim the maiden Karrie Webb Cup), it would mean a lot but I don’t want to think about it too much with three more days to go.”

Oh has played often with Lee’s sister and two-time Greg Norman Medal winner Minjee Lee, but never with the new world No.49 and defending Scottish Open champion.

“It was nice to play with the guys to see what shots they’ve got and sometimes I’m like ‘I hit it a lot straighter than them’, which is nice to know,” she smirked.

“We teed off at 6.45am … I got to the tee and it was surrounded. It was really nice to see and I saw a few kids out there.

“Maybe everyone likes to get up earlier before the heat here because I can tell you in Melbourne people wouldn’t be out there at 6.45.”

Lee endorsed the concept too.

“It was very fun, enjoyable and Su hit it pretty far; there wasn’t anything weird about it,” Lee, who shot a three-under 68, said.

“Su putted really well, I could probably get that off her.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.