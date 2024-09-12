Suaalii to go straight from NRL finals to Spring Tour

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has confirmed he will embark on the Wallabies’ Spring Tour, opening the door for a Test debut just over a month after the NRL grand final.

Suaalii insists his focus remains firmly on the Roosters ahead of Friday’s qualifying final against Penrith, in what looms as his last weeks at the NRL club.

But he has already been told by Rugby Australia that he will be part of the group for the tour, which begins with a Test against England at Twickenham on November 10.

If selected for any of the matches against England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland, it will mean Suaalii makes his Test debut before playing any other form of senior rugby.

But after playing the sport as a teenager, Suaalii said he would have no issue going straight into the Test arena in the 15-man game.

“I am honestly not sure (when my first game will be), but I am going on that Spring Tour at the end of the year,” Suaalii said.

“There is no Super Rugby (before that). I know once I finish here I will be straight into it.

“Footy is footy. It’s a footy ball at the end of the day. It’s just about playing.

“You saw Mark (Nawaqanitawase) and what he did when he come across (to the Roosters and debuted last week).

“He looks natural. So hopefully I will be the same.”

Mark Nawaqanitawase crashes over against Souths for his first NRL try. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Suaalii said he had not watched the Wallabies’ 67-27 pummelling from Argentina last weekend, and did not know if he would return to the NRL once his $5 million three-year Rugby Australia contract ends.

Whether Suaalii does debut in Europe remains to be seen.

There are no shortage of wing options for coach Joe Schmidt, Japan-based star and fellow former NRL talent Marika Koroibete one of the team’s most valuable players in recent years.

Two-time World Cup player Jordan Petaia, able to fill most backline positions, is off-contract and mulling a crack at the NFL while Nawaqanitawase has already crossed the void.

Max Jorgensen, a 20-year-old whose father Peter was a dual-code star, made his starting debut on the wing in the Wallabies’ most recent Test.

Argentina touring members Corey Toole, Dylan Pietsch, the injured Filipo Daugunu, and untried 20-year-old Reds sensation Tim Ryan ensure there are plenty more queuing up for a chance.

Andrew Kellaway has also spent time on the wing but started the last Test at fullback in place of the injured Tom Wright, who solidified his standing as the best Australian-based No.15 with a brilliant season this year for the ACT Brumbies.

Veteran Kurtley Beale’s comeback hit a snag when he ruptured his achilles, while classy Reds fullback Jock Campbell is waiting for his chance.

Joseph Suaalii attempts to break free from a tackle by Eels winger Shaun Russell. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS

Suaalii said he had spent time talking rugby with Nawaqanitawase, but little of that had been in relation to the challenges he would face on field.

“I have asked him a little bit of questions, he has asked me a few too,” Suaalii said.

“I feel like it’s a natural conversation, it’s going to come up. But it’s just been about what is the travel or training like. Nothing really in depth.

“It’s mostly just the travel, that is something I am looking forward to as a 21-year-old kid. I am going to go travel the world and experience different things.”