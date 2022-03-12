AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
An elderly woman sits on a bench
Ageing in place instead of entering care is largely linked to local environment, researchers say. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Successful ageing about postcode: study

AAP March 13, 2022

Where a neighbourhood’s medical services are located, how much green space it offers and how willing its volunteers are can affect the ability of older Australians to successfully age at home, researchers say.

Dr Danielle Taylor believes a new health, ageing and environment index developed at the University of Adelaide will help evaluate not only factors that support senior citizens but those which render them more vulnerable.

As a starting point, her staff have mapped out 142 postcode areas within the South Australian capital to determine those where people over 65 are most ‘at-risk or protected’.

The first to be assessed is a suburb associated with higher exposure to mortality and early transition to residential aged care, Dr Taylor says.

Some 40 variables are being examined across six indicator groups: income and employment, education, housing and health, social connectedness, geographical access and physical environment.

“While environments are by nature complex, using the HAVEN index we have shown neighbourhood environments are significantly associated with the health and wellbeing of older people and the ability of older Australians seeking care to age in place,” Dr Taylor said.

Outcomes from the federal aged care royal commission, which handed down its findings in March last year, show most Australians would prefer to stay at home as long as possible.

“Keeping older Australians independent, active, healthy and happy for longer is a worthy goal, not only because of the benefit to them but also … the economic benefit it can deliver,” Dr Taylor said.

“We are not simply talking about savings to the public purse through their reduced need for health services but also the productivity gains brought about by the contributions older Australians make to the economy and society when they are able to age well.”

So far the HAVEN index has clearly shown optimising environmental factors is key to best supporting healthy ageing, Dr Taylor said.

University of Adelaide Professor Renuka Visvanathan, a member of the World Health Organisation’s Clinical Consortium of Healthy Ageing, said the index is especially relevant in light of the UN’s Healthy Ageing Decade.

“This is a period where internationally we are focusing our efforts on developing a more comprehensive understanding of the many factors that contribute to successful ageing,” she said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.