AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SOFT DRINK STOCK
Health experts want the next federal government to introduce a 20 per cent sugar tax on soft drinks. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Sugar levy a must for next govt: experts

Farid Farid May 11, 2022

A tax on soft drinks might be the only way to stop Australians drinking nearly 2.5 billion litres of fizzy drinks a year, health authorities say.

A group of prominent public health bodies wants the next federal government to introduce a 20 per cent levy to drive consumption down by about 31 per cent over four years.

Data released last month by the Australia Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that being overweight is the most costly risk factor for Australia’s health spending by disease.

Australian Medical Association President Omar Khorshid says introducing a levy on sugary drinks will send a price signal to consumers that the product is unhealthy.

“It also incentivises manufacturers to reformulate these drinks to reduce the sugar content,” he said.

The urgent plea amid the federal election campaign comes as new University of Queensland research shows 15 per cent of young children are drinking two or more soft drinks a day.

Children who regularly consume cans of cola are 1.5 times likely to have weight problems and tooth decay.

Cancer Council Victoria Director of Prevention, Craig Sinclair, says drastic action needs to be taken on sugary drink consumption to address the obesity crisis.

“Australians are drinking 2.4 billion litres of sugary drinks every year,” he said.

“With a regular 600ml bottle of soft drink containing around 16 teaspoons of sugar alone.

“This figure is almost unfathomable and it’s having a serious impact on our health.”

Some of the serious chronic diseases caused by obesity include type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.

The public health experts say a sugar levy would see 16,000 fewer type 2 diabetes cases, 4440 fewer heart disease cases and 1100 fewer stroke cases over a 25-year period.

“If the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us anything it’s that healthy people are key to a healthy, functioning society,” Mr Sinclair said.

“It’s time for the incoming government now to take action.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.