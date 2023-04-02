Suns’ Lukosius bombs Cats to historic low in AFL win

A long-range Jack Lukosius rocket has sunk premiers Geelong to historic depths and help Gold Coast break a six-year losing streak against the Cats.

Geelong became the first team since North Melbourne in 1976 to lose the opening three games in their premiership defence, upset 10.13 (73) to 7.12 (54) at Heritage Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Lukosius kicked a career-high five goals in the low-scoring game were accuracy was optional, his fourth an incredible drop punt from beyond 60 metres late in the fourth quarter.

That gave the Suns a 13-point margin, his final act a curling effort from deep in the pocket to seal the result.

His effort was a bright spot in a torrid affair dominated by dropped marks and inaccuracy, teammate Ben King dropping four first-half marks.

Even in-form Jeremy Cameron (three goals, three behinds) snapped a relatively simple shot out on the full.

It was the Suns’ first win of the season, while Chris Scott’s men are 0-3 after opening fortnight losses to Collingwood and Carlton.

Lachie Weller (29 disposals) was a standout for the hosts in his second game back from a knee reconstruction, zipping through the line to surge the Suns forward.

The Suns dominated the clearances and stoppages in a special win for foundation player David Swallow, who became the first to play 200 games for the club.

For the Cats, Tom Stewart had a game-high 30 touches after missing just one week with a knee injury.

The Suns dominated the second quarter but let themselves down in front of goal, kicking just one as they managed seven behinds from shots 40m and beyond.

Geelong were no better though, even Cameron catching the bug to snap his effort out on the full.

The Suns led by two points at halftime but soon trailed in third when Cameron corrected his radar.

Lukosius ran in a third goal after marking strongly, while Ben King jagged a goal thanks to Nick Holman’s terrific chase and tackle of Tom Stewart.

He and substitute Alex Sexton both missed close-range snaps, Cameron kicking another before Noah Anderson’s late major gave the hosts a seven-point lead.

Defender Charlie Ballard showed the forwards how it was done, launching a bomb from outside 50m to kick just his second goal and first since his debut 90 games ago.

Another behind created a 12-point buffer but substitute Gary Rohan bucked the trend with a pure set shot from 50m to bring it back to one kick.

Enter Lukosius though, his missile sparking wild scenes and reignited Stuart Dew’s ambition for a maiden finals campaign.