A woman takes her child to school
Superannuation will be included in paid parental leave payments from July 1, 2025. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Super payments on parental leave to help close the gap

Dominic Giannini March 7, 2024

Superannuation will be included in paid parental leave payments as the government unveils a national strategy to achieve gender equality. 

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher will announce the reform and the strategy at the National Press Club on Thursday.

The measure will come into effect on July 1, 2025 and follows the government’s pledge to expand paid parental leave to six months by 2026.

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher
 Katy Gallagher says paying super on parental leave will help women balance care and work. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The 12 per cent super contribution will help 180,000 families that receive the benefit each year. 

Unpaid and paid care responsibilities needed to be more equally shared, the strategy said.

“Equality cannot be achieved without addressing who takes on, and who is expected to take on, caring responsibilities,” it said.

“Nor can it be achieved without valuing the substantial contribution unpaid and low paid care makes to families, the community and, notably, the Australian economy.”

Senator Gallagher, who doubles as the women’s minister, said the reform was an important investment to help close the gap, with women who take time off to raise children left with 25 per cent less in retirement than men on average.

“Paying super on government parental leave is an important investment to help close the super gap and to make decisions about balancing care and work easier for women,” she said.

Adding superannuation to paid parental leave was recommended by the women’s economic equality taskforce.

