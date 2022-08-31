Superstar Dustin Martin set for AFL return

Dustin Martin might only be operating on 80 per cent but Richmond coach Damien Hardwick will take that after declaring the Tigers star a certainty to face Brisbane.

The coach also insisted Shai Bolton would run onto the Gabba for Thursday’s AFL elimination final despite the small forward missing the side’s last two training sessions for personal reasons.

Bolton was still on a plane to Brisbane when Hardwick addressed media at the Gabba on Wednesday.

“Everything’s okay … he’s a certainty to play,” Hardwick said of Bolton.

And the coach said Martin, who would likely play forward of the ball, would join him despite being “probably about 80 per cent”.

“He’s a certain starter; he’s turned the corner the last three weeks,” Hardwick said.

“Who is 100 per cent at this stage of the season? Eighty per cent Dustin Martin is pretty formidable, I’d still hate to play on him.

Martin, 31, hasn’t laced his boots since straining his hamstring against West Coast on July 3.

“What impact we get we’re not too sure; anything we get from him on a spiritual level will be very, very important and everything on field will be a bonus for us,” Hardwick said.

The Tigers have found their groove with Martin sidelined and will fancy their chances against a Brisbane side missing key defensive duo Marcus Adams and Noah Answerth, as well as suspended danger man Cam Rayner.

And, after missing last year’s finals series, Hardwick admitted to some nostalgia on returning to the scene of their most recent premiership in 2020.

“It’s hard not to; it’s just a great place to play footy and we’ve played some great games of footy here against the Lions.

“We’ve got a bit of a rivalry … we’ve both had indifferent seasons at different stages but both know our best footy is more than capable.”