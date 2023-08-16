AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
kerr
Superstar Sam Kerr (c) will start in the Matildas' World Cup semi-final against England. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Superstar Sam Kerr to start in Matildas’ WWC semi-final

Anna Harrington August 16, 2023

Matildas captain Sam Kerr will start the Women’s World Cup semi-final against England in a monumental boost to Australia’s hopes of reaching Sunday’s final.

Kerr replaces Emily van Egmond in the biggest game in Australian football history at Stadium Australia.

But Australia have lost central defender Alanna Kennedy to illness, with veteran Clare Polkinghorne called upon to partner Clare Hunt.

Kerr missed Australia’s first three games with the calf injury suffered on the eve of the tournament opener against Ireland.

She played 10 minutes coming off the bench against Denmark and then 65 minutes in the shootout quarter-final win over France, where she converted a crucial penalty.

Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer (63 goals in 123 games), Kerr scored one goal and assisted another in Australia’s 2-0 friendly win over England in April and will be chasing her first goal of this World Cup.

Kerr’s first start, likely alongside Mary Fowler, is a major boost for coach Tony Gustavsson, especially given the mileage some of her teammates have covered throughout the tournament.

Kennedy’s absence is a huge blow given her strong partnership alongside Hunt, which has included four clean sheets, while her height and aerial ability makes her a threat at set pieces.

Football Australia confirmed Kennedy did not have COVID-19 but would not be in attendance.

Five-time World Cup attendee and Australian games record holder Polkinghorne is making her first start after a build-up affected by plantar fasciitis.

England have named an unchanged starting line-up.

MATILDAS STARTING LINE-UP: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Clare Polkinghorne, Steph Catley, Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.