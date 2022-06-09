AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
WORMS
A species of worm with an appetite for polystyrene could be the key to plastic recycling. Image by HUNG VU
  • animal

‘Superworms’ can dine on polystyrene

Melissa Meehan June 10, 2022

A species of worm with an appetite for polystyrene could be the key to plastic recycling. 

Researchers have found the Zophobas morio ‘superworm’ can eat through polystyrene foam, thanks to a bacterial enzyme in their gut. 

Dr Chris Rinke and his team from University of Queensland’s School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences fed superworms different diets over a three week period, with some given polystyrene foam, some bran and others put on a fasting diet.

“We found the superworms fed a diet of just polystyrene not only survived, but even had marginal weight gains,” Dr Rinke said.

“This suggests the worms can derive energy from the polystyrene, most likely with the help of their gut microbes.”

The researchers used a technique called metagenomics to find several encoded enzymes with the ability to degrade polystyrene and styrene.

The long-term goal is to engineer enzymes to degrade plastic waste in recycling plants through mechanical shredding, followed by enzymatic biodegradation.

“Superworms are like mini recycling plants, shredding the polystyrene with their mouths and then feeding it to the bacteria in their gut,” Dr Rinke said.

“The breakdown products from this reaction can then be used by other microbes to create high-value compounds such as bioplastics.”

It’s hoped this bio-upcycling will incentivise plastic waste recycling and reduce landfill.

The research has been published in Microbial Genomics.

