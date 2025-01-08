AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A Great Hammerhead shark found dead in a shark net on the Gold Coast
More beachside council areas are turning against shark nets as not the best way to protect swimmers. Image by HANDOUT/Sea Shepherd Australia
  • environmental issue

Support grows to ditch shark nets along popular beaches

Luke Costin January 8, 2025

The home of some of Australia’s best-known beaches is inching closer to ditching shark nets as more communities voice concern about the century-old system.

NSW installs the barrier devices at 51 beaches each summer in an effort to protect swimmers and surfers.

But growing community concern about their effectiveness is leading more councils to press the state government to switch to non-lethal techniques, such as SMART drumlines which allow sharks to be intercepted, listening stations and drones.

Only 15 target sharks were caught by nets in the previous summer, compared to 109 other shark species and 29 turtles.

More than a third (36 per cent) of all animals caught by the nets were released alive.

Sutherland Shire, home to Cronulla Beach in Sydney’s east, is the latest council to tell the Labor government to ditch shark nets, with councillors voting unanimously to flip their position.

Those who changed direction cited overwhelming scientific evidence, Humane Society International marine campaigner Lauren Sanderman said.

“It really goes to show the momentum has swung in the opposite direction,” she said.

“We’ve got decades of evidence that culling sharks is not effective.” 

A humpback whale tangled in a shark net in Qld
 Councils are accepting evidence that nets catch few target sharks, while killing other species. Image by HANDOUT/SEA WORLD 

Five of the seven other coastal councils have also told NSW they want nets removed.

“The premier said he wanted to listen to councils and they couldn’t be clearer,” Ms Sanderman said.

Lake Macquarie City Council didn’t adopt a position on shark nets but called on the NSW Primary Industries department to provide information on the impacts on swimmer safety if nets were removed.

“As swimmer safety is the objective of the installation of the proposed measures it is important to understand what impact, if any, will result from any changes,” the council wrote in a survey response.

Western Australia dumped lethal drumlines in 2021 in favour of non-lethal management, including subsidies for personal shark deterrent devices.

Queensland has a similar program to NSW, with nets mixed in with newer non-lethal technologies.

That includes drone surveillance, community education, tagging and tracking systems and shark listening stations.

Sue Heins oversees a Sydney council area stretching from Manly to Palm Beach, the long-time home of television drama Home and Away.

The Northern Beaches mayor said she would be thrilled if the government ditched shark nets tomorrow, saying regular users of the beaches did not want them.

“It’s like a hanky floating out there in the ocean,” Mayor Heins told AAP.

“Each council knows their beaches, our area is not a nursery.

“We’d be happy with no nets whatsoever, we’ve been using the SMART drumlines for quite a while … we know they work.”

No decision had been made about the future of shark nets across NSW beaches, the state’s Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said.

“The NSW government committed to engaging with local councils across the 2024-25 season on shark management,” she said in a statement

“This consultation is ongoing, and we will not be predetermining the outcome of it.”

NSW will remove its shark nets a month earlier than in previous years this summer, with the season set to end on March 31.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.