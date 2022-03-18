AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
South-eastern glossy black-cockatoo
Long-term drought and bushfires have taken a toll on the south-eastern glossy black-cockatoo. Image by GRIFFITH UNIVERSITY
  • environmental issue

Survey to help save declining cockatoos

AAP March 19, 2022

Although sometimes spotted in flocks of several dozen, the south-eastern glossy black-cockatoo is more often seen in pairs or threes these days.

Its decline hasn’t yet been officially recognised Australiawide but its numbers are thought to be fewer than 10,000 adult birds.

In a bid to arrest the cocky’s disappearance, a national survey is being launched with the help of citizen scientists to determine how extensive the problem is and which populations are most affected.

Once abundant between southern Queensland and Victoria’s eastern Gippsland, the glossy black has been reduced in some places to foraging in marginal casuarina stands on the fringes of cleared farmland.    

The demise of its favourite feeding tree was accelerated by the Black Summer bushfires, which destroyed swathes of natural habitat.

The bird’s conservation status varies. In Victoria, it is listed as threatened and in Queensland and NSW as vulnerable.

An isolated population on South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, which was ravaged by the 1919-20 fires, has been classified as endangered.

Griffith University’s Associate Professor Guy Castley says long-term drought and fire have no doubt taken a toll on the glossy black.

“The species faces a number of threats but the primary driver is habitat loss across much of its range,” he said.

“In coastal areas, ongoing urban development can also threaten the species as more habitat is cleared and what remains becomes more fragmented.”

Prof Castley says the Great Glossy Count on March 26 will collect important data about where the cockatoos are and how they may have responded to the challenges they face.

“The overall population is estimated at less than 10,000 mature birds in the latest Action Plan for Australian Birds but is declining in many areas,” he said.

“We need to collect data to improve our understanding of how a specialised species such as the south-eastern glossy black cockatoo is able to recover … and which areas might serve as important refugia.”

The count is being coordinated by BirdLife Australia and the Glossy Black Conservancy. Volunteers will be allocated locations to visit on the day to collect data using the Birdata app or website.

Prof Castley is also leading a preliminary field count at Lower Beechmont on the Gold Coast on Saturday, while the area’s NaturallyGC program is hosting events for local bird-lovers keen to take part on the 26th.

