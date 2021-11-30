Susan Neill-Fraser loses murder appeal

Convicted murderer Susan Neill-Fraser has lost her latest bid for freedom but family and supporters of the Hobart grandmother say their fight is not over.

The 67-year-old, who was found guilty in 2010 of killing Bob Chappell on the couple’s yacht on Australia Day the year prior, on Tuesday had her appeal dismissed by Tasmania’s Court of Criminal Appeal.

Neill-Fraser launched the appeal several years ago under laws requiring her to demonstrate “fresh and compelling” evidence in the case.

In a majority decision, two of the three appeal judges – Justice Helen Wood and Justice Robert Pearce – said the appeal did not meet the criteria for either a retrial or quashing of the conviction.

“After careful consideration of this appeal I have reached the conclusion that the evidence relied upon … is not fresh, not compelling,” Justice Wood said.

“There has not been a substantial miscarriage of justice.”

The third judge, Justice Stephen Estcourt, however, said he would order a retrial.

Neill-Fraser’s daughter Sarah Bowles flagged further legal challenges and said she was buoyed by Justice Estcourt’s comments.

“This is an extremely disappointing and devastating outcome for us as a family,” she said outside court.

“This just sharpens our focus to take stock and examine the mechanisms that are now available to us, to continue to fight this miscarriage of justice.

“Mum is now facing 13 Christmases in prison.”

Former Labor premier and Neill-Fraser supporter Lara Giddings was in court for the judgment and reiterated her calls for an independent inquiry into her conviction.

Ms Giddings, who was attorney-general when Neill-Fraser was found guilty, said she had concerns about how the case was investigated.

“We do have our legal system get it wrong and it has got it wrong in (Neill-Fraser’s) case,” she said.

Neill-Fraser, who was found to have attacked Mr Chappell and dumped his body in Hobart’s River Derwent, will be eligible for parole in August but it remains unclear as to whether she’ll apply.

During appeal hearings in March, her lawyers were sensationally forced to abandon the evidence of key witness Meaghan Vass.

The DNA of Ms Vass, who was a homeless teenager at the time of Mr Chappell’s death, was found aboard the Four Winds yacht.

She initially told the hearing she was on the yacht the night of the murder with three men but then recanted her evidence, claiming she was coerced into giving it.

Ms Vass told the trial she had never been on the Four Winds.

Neill-Fraser’s legal team relied on evidence of forensic expert Maxwell Jones, arguing the prosecution at the trial was wrong to dismiss Ms Vass’s DNA deposit as a “red herring”.

They said there was significant possibility the jury would have reached a different verdict if it had been presented with Mr Jones’ evidence.

Neill-Fraser’s lawyer Chris Carr QC said the chance of secondary DNA transfer had been greatly overstated by the prosecution at the trial.

In her judgment, Justice Wood said Mr Jones’ evidence conformed significantly with what the jury heard at the trial.

She said, if provided at the trial, it would not have shown a more likely explanation for Ms Vass’s DNA was her presence rather than secondary transfer.

Justice Estcourt said Mr Jones’ evidence was compelling and “would have cast significant doubt on Ms Vass’s denials that she had ever been on board the vessel”.

Neill-Fraser’s first appeal was dismissed in 2012 by the Court of Criminal Appeal.