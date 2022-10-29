SVG a back-to-back Supercars champion

Shane van Gisbergen is a Supercars champion once again, the New Zealander capping off a record-breaking 2022 with back-to-back titles and a 20th season win on the Gold Coast.

The New Zealander boasted a 567-point championship margin heading into the weekend and needed just 33 points to secure his third career title.

And he did so emphatically with a fifth career win at Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast’s first hosting of the event since 2019.

In securing the championship, van Gisbergen became the 11th driver in Supercars history to win consecutive titles.

He achieved it as he has done all year – in ruthless fashion.

Starting in second at the first of two 250-kilometre races at Surfers Paradise, van Gisbergen passed pole-sitter David Reynolds on lap 16 and never looked back.

His victory in the Gold Coast sunshine is his 20th win from 31 races this year and his 11th in the last 13 outings, including a second career Bathurst triumph earlier this month.