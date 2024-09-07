Swans home in on prelim final with gutsy win over GWS

Sydney have pulled off a fourth-quarter fightback for the ages to defeat GWS by six points in a thrilling AFL qualifying final.

Trailing at every change, the minor premiers looked destined for defeat before Isaac Heeney launched from the centre box to make the scores level at 12.10 (82) at the SCG on Saturday.

Joel Amartey, quiet all game, kicked the match-winner with less than three minutes on the clock to claim a gritty 13.10 (88) to 12.10 (82) victory in front of 43,189 fans.

Joel Amartey kicked the match-winner for the Swans in their thrilling victory over the Giants. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

John Longmire’s men will host a preliminary final in a fortnight, while the Giants face a semi-final against the winner of the Brisbane and Carlton elimination final later on Saturday.

It is the first time the Swans have defeated their local rivals in September.

“We played some super footy in the first half of the year, but in some ways I was happier with the last three weeks,” Longmire said.

“I was just happy that we were able to grind it out, because this is what it’s about.

“It’s about, sometimes when you’re not playing that well and the opposition are on song, and you’ve got to hang in there and hang in there and grind it out, and then we’re able to do it and then go, which was fantastic.”

Heeney was the hero for Sydney, playing on with a broken nose to kick three goals, collect 30 disposals and produce seven clearances.

He also took an absolute screamer that could have been a contender for mark of the year, if it had not been in a final.

Isaac Heeney delighted the home crowd by leading the Swans to a nail-biting victory. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

“Just had (his nose) straightened, it’s the sixth time I’ve broken it,” Heeney said.

“Broke it out there in the tackle. It’s all right.”

Defender Jake Lloyd (one goal, 32 touches), Chad Warner (27 disposals, seven clearances) and Errol Gulden (23, five) also came to life in the final term.

Tom Papley, playing his first match since a medial ankle ligament injury in round 19, booted three goals for the Swans.

Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan had the Giants on-song early with two goals, before a desperate James Rowbottom made it seven points the difference at the first change.

After a quiet build-up to the match, tensions boiled over in an all-in melee when Giants skipper Toby Greene was too slow to give the ball to Papley for an after-the-siren free kick.

Papley hit the scoreboard in the second term, but the Giants broke out to a 21-point lead with three unanswered goals.

The popular Swans forward could come under fire after making contact with GWS head of football Jason McCartney at half-time.

GWS Head of Football Jason McCartney and Tom Papley were involved in this passage at half-time.#AFLFinals #AFLSwansGiants pic.twitter.com/RmZplVobGf — AFL (@AFL) September 7, 2024

Spurred on by a determined Heeney, Sydney began to regroup in the third term.

After claiming a spectacular mark over Giants defender Jack Buckley, Heeney kicked his second of the match in a bid to lift his team.

But another Hogan goal kept the Swans at bay.

The home side’s woes continued when defender Tom McCartin dropped in on Lewis Melican as the latter attempted to mark the ball.

Aaron Cadman easily swept up the dropped Sherrin for his third goal as Longmire watched on in frustration.

The Swans opened the final term with three successive goals, before Heeney levelled the scores.

Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan was on target for GWS in the qualifying final loss to the Swans. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Hogan was sensational for the Giants, terrorising the Swans defenders all game to kick three goals and take eight marks.

Tom Green (32 disposals, 10 clearances) and Josh Kelly (27, six) did the heavy lifting through the middle for GWS, while young gun Cadman (three) was also electrifying up forward.

“We were in a position to win the game and we didn’t do that,” GWS coach Adam Kingsley said.

“We had some experienced guys make some errors, we had some young guys make some errors. That happens.

“We need to learn from it and move on and get ready for a big game next weekend against Carlton or Brisbane.”

Kingsley expects tagger Toby Bedford (calf soreness) to be available for their semi-final.